The perfect Mothers’ Day gift ideas for your mom

Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Cheryl Kramer Kaye, joined us on Inside South Florida with more great gift ideas for mom!

Check out the irresistible new Spring styles from Baggallini. It’s perfect for women on the go!

“The Calais Crossbody is amazing because it is water resistant, which is perfect for South Florida Southern showers and last, the Triple Zip Bag, which looks really small, but somehow I can manage to fit everything I own in here,” says Kaye. Find these items at Baggallini.com

Treat yourself and mom to the Peach Please Limited-Edition Collection from Soap and Glory. The perfect gift you'll both enjoy!

“There is a body scrub, body wash, body lotion, body butter, and they all were inspired by a luxury peach fragrance,” says Kaye. “Now, this is a luxury at-home spa experience you can give yourself but without the luxury price tag.” Find these products at Walgreens or at Walgreens.com and Amazon.com

Hair Biology's hair care line is the perfect solution for moms looking to embrace their gray and combat age-related changes in their hair.

“Its Silver and Glowing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Style Serum brighten up gray hair and they target those wayward strands,” says Kaye. “Plus, it has ingredients like caffeine, argan oil, and biotin, that are going to give you a stronger healthier head of hair.” Find these items at Target or Target.com

For more information, visit @ckramerkaye

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by 334 W Consulting Corp.