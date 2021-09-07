Watch
Inside South Florida

The perfect wine for any occasion

Posted at 1:28 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:28:05-04

Stella Rosa Wines are the perfect wine for any event. The different flavors and sizes available ensure there is something for everyone.

Fans of Stella Rosa can now submit their favorite food and wine combinations in the Pair-a-thon contest. The best pairs will win awesome prizes, including up to $25,000 in cash!

If you're looking for something new, try the Blackberry flavor. It's the perfect flavor for fall, especially in the single-serving cans for taking to tailgates. Add your favorite alcohol to any of these flavors for the perfect drink for any game day party.

Check out all the flavors and more at https://stellarosawines.com/

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

