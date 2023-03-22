The Pompano Stand Up Live is March 30th

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is hosting a night of clean comedy at the Pompano Stand Up Live. Comedian and Show Host, Felicia Frazier, joined Inside South Florida to share what attendees can look forward to at the event.

“Natasha Calloway-Adams is always seeing really odd observations in the world, and she's hilarious. Lady T is like that one person that everybody wants to come to the family picnics because she's going to have everybody laughing,” says Frazier. “The Headliner, Chocolate, known from BET’s Comic View and Def Comedy Jam, has been doing comedy for over 30 years. I'm so excited about these ladies.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

