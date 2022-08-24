Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The popularity of at-home testing is on the rise

Posted at 1:08 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 13:08:14-04

The number of illnesses that can be diagnosed from the comfort of your home has grown. G Medical's Founder and CEO, Dr. Yacov Geva, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of at-home testing.

“We will offer about 31 at-home tests,” says Geva. “You do the test at home, send it to us in a FedEx bag, and receive an answer within 24 hours. It works much easier and is more convenient and is more personal and confidential.”

This new medical technology leaves some to speculate about at-home tests’ accuracy.

“All the components in the box are FDA-cleared,” says Geva. “We are not there to do anything that will not be within the guidelines.”

For more information, visit Gmedinnovations.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by VIP Media.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors