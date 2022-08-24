The popularity of at-home testing is on the rise

The number of illnesses that can be diagnosed from the comfort of your home has grown. G Medical's Founder and CEO, Dr. Yacov Geva, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of at-home testing.

“We will offer about 31 at-home tests,” says Geva. “You do the test at home, send it to us in a FedEx bag, and receive an answer within 24 hours. It works much easier and is more convenient and is more personal and confidential.”

This new medical technology leaves some to speculate about at-home tests’ accuracy.

“All the components in the box are FDA-cleared,” says Geva. “We are not there to do anything that will not be within the guidelines.”

For more information, visit Gmedinnovations.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by VIP Media.

