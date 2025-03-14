The Power of Art in Mental Health: How BBHC Uses Creativity for Wellness

Mental health and wellness are essential conversations, and Sylvia Quintana, representing the Broward Behavioral Health Coalition (BBHC), joined Inside South Florida to discuss how art can play a crucial role in mental health recovery and prevention. As the managing entity for Broward County, BBHC funds mental health and substance abuse services for uninsured and underinsured individuals. Through their work, they have found that art can be a transformative tool for emotional healing and self-discovery.

Quintana emphasized that everyone has an innate need to create, and the creative process itself can help individuals process emotions, gain self-awareness, and foster a sense of centeredness and focus. Whether it’s painting, drawing, music, or movement, expressing emotions through art can provide clarity and aid in mental health recovery. Art therapy allows individuals to externalize emotions in a visual or auditory way, making it easier to communicate their struggles and open up conversations in therapy sessions.

Beyond art, BBHC promotes several practical wellness strategies that anyone can incorporate into daily life. Quintana suggested simple but effective activities such as listening to music to shift mood, dancing to release stress, and using creative expression as a therapeutic outlet. These small yet impactful actions can help regulate emotions and improve overall mental well-being.

BBHC provides a wide range of mental health services across Broward County, ensuring that individuals struggling with mental health conditions or substance use disorders have access to the support they need. For those seeking mental health services, BBHC encourages reaching out to 211, a resource that can guide individuals to the right support services within the community. More information about BBHC and their initiatives can be found atbbhcflorida.org.