The power of positivity

Agape Treatment Center’s chief clinical director, Stephanie Catalano, spoke with us about one of our favorite topics here at Inside South Florida: mental health and positivity.

Morning routines can determine the rest of your day. Having a positive routine where you put down the phone and make yourself a priority, you'll carry that energy with you the rest of the day. Every morning you have a fresh start, and Stephanie says you should allow yourself some space between when you wake up and when you start the day.

Getting into the habit of these routines is easier said than done. If you can identify what's been getting in your way of feeling better and feeling more positive, you can work to overcome that. At Agape, positivity plays a large role in treatment. The staff works to spread positivity among patients and invite them to do better.