The power of positivity with Agape Treatment Center

Posted at 1:15 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:15:27-04

Agape Treatment Center’s executive clinical director, Stephanie Catalano, is here and she’s talking about mental health and the power of positivity.

Stephanie says this is something we're starting to hear more about, which is encouraging. Everyone can benefit from being able to cultivate more of a positive mindset.

Daily Affirmations can transform your life. Using affirmations can help a person feel better about navigating their day while increasing confidence and boosting their mood. Whether it's trying to overcome something or reach a goal, affirmations are worth trying.

At Agape, they make sure patients are educated about things like this so they can have all the tools they need to heal. Stephanie says patients should feel empowered by positive thinking while working through treatment.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

