‘The Power to Get Wealth’ with Author Rory Douglas

Author, Rory Douglas, joined Inside South Florida to share his expertise on achieving success through practical steps outlined in his newly released book, ‘The Power to Get Wealth,’ a guide to pursuing financial literacy for a brighter future.

“I always tell people they got to pressure yourself, you have to test yourself, you're going to find out who you are,” says Douglas. “Consistency is the key to success, got to be consistent. Just keep showing up. You don't have to be the best, you don't have to look the best, just keep showing up and until you beat the rest.”

For more information, visit RorykDouglas.co

