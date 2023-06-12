“The Proof is Out There” returns on the HISTORY Channel

Veteran TV Journalist and Host of “The Proof is Out There,” Tony Harris, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans have to look forward to this season.

“Every week, I get an opportunity to sort of work with a world class team of expert physicists, geologist, historians and video and audio experts who work for law enforcement all over the world,” says Harris. “We get to analyze the videos that people have sent to us and things that they can't explain.”

“The Proof is Out There” airs Fridays on The HISTORY Channel.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.