Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The puppy therapy for your mental health

Posted at 10:27 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 10:27:51-04

The Owner of Puppy City, Samantha Vargas, joined Inside South Florida to share how the center strives to make a difference in the lives of its customers.

“It was a really hard time for everyone during the pandemic. People really needed a space that was very different,” says Vargas. “It’s a place to interact with the puppies and get some form of therapy. We wanted it to be a really natural experience for the puppies, and everybody that interacted with them.”

For more information, visit @PuppyCityMIA and Puppycity.co

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com