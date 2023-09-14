The puppy therapy for your mental health

The Owner of Puppy City, Samantha Vargas, joined Inside South Florida to share how the center strives to make a difference in the lives of its customers.

“It was a really hard time for everyone during the pandemic. People really needed a space that was very different,” says Vargas. “It’s a place to interact with the puppies and get some form of therapy. We wanted it to be a really natural experience for the puppies, and everybody that interacted with them.”

