The Redland Redneck: Gabriel Key Brings Country Heat to South Florida

You might not think “country music” when you think of Miami—but Gabriel Key is changing that. Known as the “Redland Redneck,” this Cuban-American country artist, born and bred in Hialeah, is making waves across South Florida’s music scene with his Southern twang, heartfelt lyrics, and high-energy performances.

Inside South Florida caught up with the singer-songwriter, who also serves as a local firefighter and first responder, to talk about blending cowboy boots with city roots, his musical journey, and what’s next.

Miami might be famous for reggaeton and salsa, but Gabriel says the country crowd is alive and well.

“People like myself, we do country things. We go out hunting, we go off-roading, things you’d typically do in the mountains or in another state. But Miami puts a party twist on it,” he explained. “You’ve got people from all kinds of Hispanic communities who also love country music.”

In fact, it was through line dancing that Gabriel discovered his passion for country music. He credits that first dance to Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” a song that became his gateway to the genre and his biggest influence as an artist.

Gabriel’s path to country music wasn’t traditional. As a firefighter and first responder, he's used to showing up for people in moments of crisis. That same desire to help and heal fuels his music.

“I love to see people smile. I love being able to improve someone’s moment in time. When someone calls 911, they’re having an emergency, they want to feel better, they want help. I see music in a similar way,” he said. “No matter what kind of day they’ve had, they come out to a show and have a good time. They’re seeing an entertainer who brings energy and fire to the stage, helping them forget about life for a moment and just enjoy the music.”

Last year, a chance encounter online led Gabriel to Nashville, where he met Brian Bonds, the original lead guitarist of Florida Georgia Line. The connection? Instant.

“We go to this guy’s house. Super cool guy. He introduces us to his wife, his kids, his dog. It’s a townhouse, right in Franklin, Tennessee. As soon as we walk in, he says, “Alright, my studio’s in the basement.” So we head downstairs, and the entire walkway is lined with plaques from Florida Georgia Line: platinum records, gold records, singles, just all kinds of plaques,” Gabriel recalled. “It was such a cool experience—and it was down there where we created My Life Is Country.”

That collaboration sparked something even bigger. Just a week later, Bonds joined Gabriel on stage at the Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood Beach, surprising the crowd by kicking off the final set with FGL’s mega-hit ‘Cruise.’

“After the show was over, he pulled me aside and said, “Hey, look, I want to work with you on some things. I see a lot of potential in you.” And now, we’re working on a few projects. I actually went up to Nashville last week to meet with him We planned out some things, and we’ve got big plans coming this year: new music, new everything. It’s going to be exciting.”

With new music in the works and more trips to Nashville lined up, Gabriel says 2025 is going to be his biggest year yet. He’s focused on bringing more of his Southern-Miami fusion to stages across the state and beyond.

You can stream ‘My Life is Country’ and more of Gabriel Key’s music on all major platforms. And if you’re in South Florida, keep an eye out because this redneck with rhythm might just be performing at your favorite local venue next.

Visit Gabriel’s website at gabrielkey.com for upcoming shows and releases.