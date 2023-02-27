The revitalization of the historic Lyric Theatre

Renowned music legends performed at the historic Lyric Theatre in Overtown. “Something Perplexing” Podcast Hosts, Issa Hosein and Khalid Allahar, joined Inside South Florida to share why this destination is special to the community.

“This particular community became an epicenter of black culture. They could come and witness Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong,” says Hosein. “I came to see a performance last week and got goosebumps while listening to a lady perform. How they brought the inside of the theatre to life is amazing,” says Allahar.

For more information, visit BAHLT.org

