The right tech for the new you

Finding the perfect tech devices can help you kickstart the new year the right way. Consumer-tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share the latest gadgets live from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“The Geneverse HomePower 2 Pro Solar Generator has no fumes or noise,” says Jolly. “You can use it indoors, and it can power just about everything from lights and Wi-Fi to medical devices and most appliances.”

If revitalizing your appearance this season is a line item on your New Year’s Resolution List, Nourished x Neutrogena Skin360® SkinStacks may offer you optimal results.

“This is a 3D printed personalized skin health supplement,” says Jolly. “You can use the Neutrogena App to assess your skin and then answer a few questions. You’ll get these customized gummies that help your skin from the inside out.”

Scratch home organization and efficiency off your checklist with Skyplug’s innovative Smart Lighting Base.

“This can transform any existing light or ceiling fan into a smart fixture,” says Jolly. “You can set it up with the app on your smartphone for voice control, eco-energy saving mode scheduling, nightlights and more.”

If it’s your plan to take your business to the next level, the Acer Swift 16-inch OLED Laptop may have the features to help you accomplish your entrepreneurial goals.

“It has a larger OLED display with 3.2k resolution for more vibrant images,” says Jolly. “The 13th Generation Intel Core Processor delivers top notch performance on-the-go and an all-day battery life.”

Making time to decompress this year should also be a top priority.

“Stern Pinball’s James Bond 007 Pinball Machine has everything that you love from the past, including the flippers, buttons, bells and action-packed fun,” says Jolly. “Stern's Insider connected platform wants you to play alongside people all across the world.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com.