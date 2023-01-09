The right tech for the new you Part 2

Consumer-tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida live from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to share more fascinating tech finds.

“LG 97-inch M3 Wireless 4K OLED TV has flawless, beautiful, bright and eye-popping images that are beamed to the TV from a separate 120 hertz box,” says Jolly. “You can put it on a bookshelf or end table up to 30 feet away from the screen or wherever it best blends in with your decor.”

If rest and relaxation are items at the top of your New Year’s resolution list, check out these products.

“Kohler Sprig and Shower Infusion System connects to your showerhead, and you can add aromatherapy pots,” says Jolly. “The Sleep Number Climate 360s Smart Bed addresses temperature troubles and has a smart adjustable bass and adjustable firmness.”

Working on your computer for long hours can cause fatigue. Using ergonomic office accessories may provide more comfort while at the office.

“Sustainable Ergonomic EcoSmart Ambidextrous Mouse can be used by right-handed individuals, and then flipped around 180 degrees becoming a left-handed mouse,” says Jolly. “Energy Harvesting EcoSmart Keyboard from Targus is better for the planet and a Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Award Honoree.”

If you’re looking for a new gaming system to enhance your current collection, Wheel of Fortune Casinocade by Arcade1Up may be your perfect match.

“It is one of my favorite retro gadgets. It has wi-fi and leaderboards so you can play remotely with friends and family,” says Jolly. “It features four slot versions of the popular game and 20 other fan favorites.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com.

