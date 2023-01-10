The right tech for the new you Part 3

If you’re determined to transform yourself and your life in 2023, new tech devices may help you mark resolutions off your list. Consumer-tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida live from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with an inside look at new products to hit the market.

“The Samsung SmartThings Station interconnects and manages smart home devices through the touch of a button,” says Jolly. “You can use it to control TV speakers and thermostats.”

If leading a healthier life is your goal this year, monitoring your heart health may help you achieve your mission.

“KardiaMobile Card is the first ever credit card size personal EKG cleared by the FDA,” says Jolly. “This one connects to an app on your smartphone via Bluetooth.”

If eating cleaner is your desire, maintaining your fruits and vegetables freshness is a key factor.

“Beko Refrigerators with HarvestFresh promises to keep veggies fresh for 30 days and extends the essential vitamin content in the vegetable itself,” says Jolly. “It uses a three-color light technology that is tucked into the crisper drawer to mimic the 24-hour sun cycle.”

For the entrepreneur and creative, Lenovo YogaBook 9i’s dual monitors may be a great addition when working within multiple programs on a computer simultaneously.

“It has two full size OLED displays,” says Jolly. “You can arrange it side by side or stack on top.”

Individuals committed to trying new things this year may consider the Bird Buddy.

“It is equipped with a high-speed camera to capture photos and videos of all the high-flying fun,” says Jolly. “It connects to a companion app on your smartphone and gives you the option to add photos and videos to your collection or share them.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com.

