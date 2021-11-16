The rise of "revenge travel"

After a year of staying put, Americans are taking revenge on their canceled travel plans and heading back on vacation. Editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, is here to talk about revenge travel and how Norwegian Cruise Line is helping us all rediscover travel.

Cruisers are ready to get back out on the open water. Colleen says cruising is a hassle-free way to travel. Your bags are delivered to your room and you have a wide array of entertainment options, including Broadway-style plays and world-class dining. The best part is the boat takes you where you want to go, so you can relax until you get to your destination.

Right now is the best time to start booking, with itineraries open through the next three years. There are new destinations emerging with seemingly endless possibilities of where to sail to.