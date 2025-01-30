The Road to the 97th Academy Awards: What to Watch & Who to Root For

The countdown to Hollywood’s biggest night is officially on! With the 97th Academy Awards set for March 2, this year’s nominations have sparked plenty of buzz, excitement, and debate. Inside South Florida’s own film aficionado and digital producer, Ariel Cipolla, joined us to break it all down—offering insights, predictions, and what to watch before the big night.

What to Pay Attention to This Year

With 50 films nominated across 23 categories, it’s an exciting year for cinema. If you’re looking to dive into the Oscar conversation, Ariel suggests starting with the Best Picture nominees, as these films often dominate multiple categories.

Biggest Film of the Year

Leading the pack is Emilia Pérez with 13 nominations, breaking records as the most-nominated film in a foreign language and featuring the first-ever trans performer nominated for Best Actress. However, it’s also sparked controversy within Latino and LGBTQ+ communities regarding representation.

Right behind it are The Brutalist and Wicked, each boasting 10 nominations, proving that both gripping drama and musical blockbusters have a place at the Oscars this year.

Best Actress: The Fiercest Competition

This category is packed with powerhouse performances. Except for Cynthia Erivo, every nominee is a first-time Academy Award contender, marking an exciting shift in Hollywood.

The race is expected to come down to Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) and Demi Moore (The Substance), both of whom took home Golden Globes for their performances. If either wins, it would be a history-making moment—Torres would make history as a Best Actress winner in a foreign-language film, and Moore would score a rare Oscar victory for a horror film.

Best Picture: Who Will Take Home the Top Prize?

The race for Best Picture is wide open. Ariel’s top picks are Conclave and Anora, which shine in their respective screenplay categories.

However, his prediction for Best Picture Winner? The Brutalist. With 10 nominations and a deep, character-driven narrative, this sweeping epic fits the Academy’s long-standing preference for powerful, emotional storytelling.

Watch the Oscars & Stay in the Know

The 97th Academy Awards air March 2, and we want to hear from YOU! Head over to @InsideSoFlo on social media to share your predictions.

And if you want more film insights, behind-the-scenes commentary, and Oscar-worthy hot takes, connect with Ariel Cipolla on his Instagram at @ArielOnSet and on his Letterboxd at @ArielSaysHi to follow his journey as he watches all 50 Oscar-nominated films!