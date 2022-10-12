Watch Now
The Sagemont School fostering community to create young innovators and entrepreneurs

Posted at 5:03 PM, Oct 12, 2022
The Sagemont School is an academy that inspires intellectual exploration, entrepreneurship and innovation. Sagemont Head of School, Mel Nelson, joined Inside South Florida to share how its program is making a difference in the lives of its students.

“One of our core components is our entrepreneurship programming. It exposes our preschoolers through 12th graders to developing real world businesses,” says Nelson. “Our students in eighth grade are developing their own business from the ground up. They're doing the same things in the fifth grade.”

The school has created a unique community that fosters creativity among its students.

“We revamped our mission. It focused on innovation and entrepreneurship,” says Nelson. “When we look at the mission for Sagemont, it is really thinking outside of the box. We create a community where our kids have a voice, can explore their passions, and be creative.”

For more information, visit Sagemont.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Sagemont School.

