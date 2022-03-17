The San Diego Zoo’s new immersive experience also teaches us how to help the environment

Rick Schwartz, Ambassador for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, and Paul Baribault President and CEO of San Diego Zoo joined us to explain why the Zoo should be your next adventure.

The Wildlife Explorers Basecamp is the largest endeavor the San Diego Zoo has ever undertaken. Rick explained that it's a 3.2-acre area that has 4 different ecosystems and a variety of animals. The goal is to offer a completely immersed nature experience where you can do interactive activities with the different animals.

Paul says guests at the basecamp have a transformative experience. It is a way for people to learn where humans reside in the ecosystem. Through that experience, the hope is to inspire people to change the world, protect nature, and leave a better world for our children.

If you want to help drive the change that will create a better outcome for our wildlife visit Zoo.SanDiegoZoo.org.

