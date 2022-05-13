The Scorpions are back to “Rock You Like a Hurricane” with their Rock Believer Tour coming to the Hard Rock

The Scorpions were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970s with hits like, “Rock You Like A Hurricane” and “Always Somewhere.” We sat down with the rock legends to talk about their newest tour, Rock Believer, coming to Hard Rock Live on September 12th.

“After our residency in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago, we're really excited to share our new album with our fans in the U.S.,” says Singer Klaus Meine. “There will be songs from the ‘Rock Believer' album, and we also have an all-new production.”

With fans from all over the world and from different generations, the Scorpions say they do not take their love and support for granted, especially now being able to perform coming off the heels of the pandemic.

“We missed performing during COVID times, and we found out very quickly that we have to play live again,” says Guitarist Rudolf Schenker. “It keeps us moving and makes us happy to have an instrument and to play in front of people and see their faces. They're really enjoying the music and I think that is something so special.”

Tickets go on sale May 13th at 10 a.m. and you can find them on ticketmaster.com

