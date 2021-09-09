Watch
The Scripps Howard Foundation is helping Miami-Dade Head Start

Posted at 3:40 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 15:40:21-04

Last year the national Scripps Howard foundation’s “If You Give A Child A Book” campaign distributed more than 165,000 books to children in need. Here in our community, more than 2,000 books were delivered. Half of those books went to the Miami-Dade Head Start, which we have partnered with once again to get books to children in need.

The books were distributed directly to parents at a great event. Parents were given a quick guide on the best ways to use books as learning tools while reading to children at home.

Telling stories to kids is extremely important, especially after the pandemic caused a large learning gap. Parent involvement, like reading to children, is a great way to repair this.

Books help children learn how to communicate and build social skills. They can also be a fun escape to a new world. We'll be keeping up with those at the head start facilities to see how the money raised during this year's campaign changes classrooms and student's lives.

