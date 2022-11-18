The Second Annual Heritage Fuego presented by Cochon555 returns to Coral Gables

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, you're in for a treat, Heritage Fuego by Cochon555 is taking over the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables on Sunday, November 20.

20 notable chefs from all over South Florida will gather at Heritage Fuego. The open-air culinary event takes place this Sunday, November 20. At the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. All night long see the chefs grilling up heritage bread proteins such as dry-aged beef, pork, fish, chicken and duck to name a few.

Returning for their second year is Chef Christian Chirino of TUR kitchen.

"I'm super excited because last year was my first year and it was a complete success. Everybody was having fun with our lamb legs. Now, we're doing something huge to something attractive, visually attractive, but in terms of flavor is surprisin," says Chirino.

Chef will be serving up their Wagyu with Aged Garlic sauce.

"This year we're using our legs of Wagyu. It's roasted with aged garlic. We do the process of the aged garlic on house. So it's fermented then mix it with a touch of spice. And then we roast and finish in the grill," says chef.

New this year guests will have the opportunity to vote for best bite of the day. And the winner will be crowned the winning title of heritage hero. All right, gotta try this wagyu.

For tickets, visit heritagefiretour.com