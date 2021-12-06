Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The SeriousFun Children's Network is changing kids lives through camp

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:33 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 16:33:29-05

A new study surveyed more than 2,200 SeriousFun camp alumni found residential camp participation has a lasting impact on those who go. Sleepaway camps are still around and can be a seriously fun and life-changing event for your child.

The SeriousFun Children's Network serves children with serious medical conditions, free of charge to their families. There are 30 camps located all over the world. Over 30 years ago Paul Newman decided to create a place of belonging where kids with serious health issues could just be kids and have a blast. Over the years, the group has realized how much of a transformative process this can be for kids who attend.

Kids can do things they never thought they'd be able to do. The camp makes sure kids know they're not limited or have to miss out on things just because of their illness. You can learn more about the efforts and how to help by visiting seriousfun.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors