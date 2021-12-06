The SeriousFun Children's Network is changing kids lives through camp

A new study surveyed more than 2,200 SeriousFun camp alumni found residential camp participation has a lasting impact on those who go. Sleepaway camps are still around and can be a seriously fun and life-changing event for your child.

The SeriousFun Children's Network serves children with serious medical conditions, free of charge to their families. There are 30 camps located all over the world. Over 30 years ago Paul Newman decided to create a place of belonging where kids with serious health issues could just be kids and have a blast. Over the years, the group has realized how much of a transformative process this can be for kids who attend.

Kids can do things they never thought they'd be able to do. The camp makes sure kids know they're not limited or have to miss out on things just because of their illness. You can learn more about the efforts and how to help by visiting seriousfun.org