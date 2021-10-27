The Shelborne South Beach is using Rosé to help bring

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Shelborne South Beach has launched a fun way to raise awareness and funds for research, and it involves everyone's favorite, Rosé.

The Shelborne is turning pink with excitement as they've partnered with Maison Marcel for this special event. They've decked out one of their 12 cabanas in pink decorations, and when it's rented 30% of the proceed will go to the Dolphins Challenge Cancer.

Starting at $400, you can enjoy the cabana with up to 6 people. While sipping on your Rosé by the glass or bottle, you can enjoy special amenities like a private restroom, shower, indoor area, and more. It's one of the largest cabanas offered, and you can also enjoy everything the hotel has to offer.

To book your cabana and start giving back, head to https://www.shelborne.com/ and click on the "Happenings" tab.

