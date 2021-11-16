Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

"The Shrink Next Door" is next on your binge-list

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:43 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 09:43:36-05

The Shrink Next Door is the newest Apple tv+ show and stars comedic dream team-- Will Ferell, Paul Rudd, who was just announced People’s sexiest man alive, Katheryn Hahn and Casey Wilson. But this is no Anchorman, this series will take you through a bizarre and thrilling adventure. Our Miriam Tapia sits down with Katheryn Hahn and Casey Wilson and tells us why their roles were ones they couldn't pass up.

Based on the incredible true story, the show depicts how a seemingly normal dynamic between a charming psychiatrist and a longtime patient morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction. This is what attracted Wanda Vision star, Katheryn Hahn.

She's worked with Will Ferell multiple times and is excited to be able to have a new dynamic in the dark comedy. You can watch the first three episodes streaming now on Apple tv+ and get new episodes every Friday!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors