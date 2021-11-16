"The Shrink Next Door" is next on your binge-list

The Shrink Next Door is the newest Apple tv+ show and stars comedic dream team-- Will Ferell, Paul Rudd, who was just announced People’s sexiest man alive, Katheryn Hahn and Casey Wilson. But this is no Anchorman, this series will take you through a bizarre and thrilling adventure. Our Miriam Tapia sits down with Katheryn Hahn and Casey Wilson and tells us why their roles were ones they couldn't pass up.

Based on the incredible true story, the show depicts how a seemingly normal dynamic between a charming psychiatrist and a longtime patient morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction. This is what attracted Wanda Vision star, Katheryn Hahn.

She's worked with Will Ferell multiple times and is excited to be able to have a new dynamic in the dark comedy. You can watch the first three episodes streaming now on Apple tv+ and get new episodes every Friday!