The South Beach Seafood Festival is back and better than ever

The 10th annual South Beach Seafood Festival returns with a magnificent lineup of events that celebrates the very best of seafood drinks and so much more. Inside South Florida correspondent Miriam Tapia gave us a preview of what to expect from this year's festivities.

“We're hosting and participating in all the events for the South Beach Seafood Festival for the first time,” says General Manager Restaurant and Bars of the Kimpton Surfcomber hotel, Jason R. Jones. “We're truly excited, we're going to knock it out of the park. Our kitchen is going to be ready for some of these celebrity chefs to show off our best take on the best land and sea, surf and turf paired with some of the best wines in the world.”

This year the festival will feature a great lineup of participating restaurants and chefs from all over South Florida. And it all begins with the kickoff to stone crab season at Joe's stone crab followed by the events at Surfcomber.

“Thursday is Crabs, Slabs and Cabs,” says Jones. “And that is going to be a hosted dinner here at our beautiful two acre backyard at The Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel on Collins Avenue in South Beach.”

Then on Saturday, the main Festival event will take place spanning four blocks along Ocean Drive.

“So, I'm really excited about participating,” says Executive Chef of The Social Club, Javier Carballo. “It will be my first time and we're going to do our best.”

Chef Javier will make his debut at this year's festival, and while he won't reveal the dish he's making he did say short rib will be a component to the dish.