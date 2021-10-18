The South Florida Symphony Orchestra is welcoming back live audiences

The South Florida Symphony Orchestra is announcing the return to live audience concerts with their new season, which includes five masterworks programs in Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Key West. South Florida Symphony orchestra CEO, Jacqueline Lorber, and president of Broward center for the performing arts, Kelley Shanley, described what's new and what's to come.

Performances will be taking place in Ft. Lauderdale at The Parker, Key West at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, and in Miami at Temple Israel of Greater Miami and Barry University Broad Center. The 2021/2022 season will begin with Masterworks I: Piazzolla, Mussorgsky, Berlioz. There will be showings at all three locations. Shows for this season will run through April.

The Parker will be reintroduced to audiences after going through a $30 million renovation. All the original charm of The Parker remains while spaces have been updated. Guests will be greeted in a brand new grand lobby where they can enjoy a drink before the show. As a special add-on for tickets, the brand new Haller Club is open with food and drinks.

See the dates and locations for all the shows coming up this season and plan your visit at southfloridasymphony.org