Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The South Florida Symphony Orchestra is welcoming back live audiences

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:04 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 15:04:56-04

The South Florida Symphony Orchestra is announcing the return to live audience concerts with their new season, which includes five masterworks programs in Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Key West. South Florida Symphony orchestra CEO, Jacqueline Lorber, and president of Broward center for the performing arts, Kelley Shanley, described what's new and what's to come.

Performances will be taking place in Ft. Lauderdale at The Parker, Key West at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, and in Miami at Temple Israel of Greater Miami and Barry University Broad Center. The 2021/2022 season will begin with Masterworks I: Piazzolla, Mussorgsky, Berlioz. There will be showings at all three locations. Shows for this season will run through April.

The Parker will be reintroduced to audiences after going through a $30 million renovation. All the original charm of The Parker remains while spaces have been updated. Guests will be greeted in a brand new grand lobby where they can enjoy a drink before the show. As a special add-on for tickets, the brand new Haller Club is open with food and drinks.

See the dates and locations for all the shows coming up this season and plan your visit at southfloridasymphony.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors