The South Florida Symphony Orchestra is welcoming back live performances

Posted at 2:41 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 14:41:55-05

You won’t want to miss the world premiere of Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony led by composer-in-residence, John Gottsch. Maestra Sebrina Alfonso stopped by recently to tell us about it.

In the last year of his life, Tchaikovsky composed his haunting Sixth Symphony. He called it “The Passionate Symphony,” using the equivalent Russian word which the French then mistranslated into “Pathetique," meaning "evoking pity," after his death. This symphony offers vivid narratives, full of exciting dances and torrid romance, irradiated with evocative orchestral solos.

Closing the program is a World Premiere by SFSO Composer-in-Residence, John Gottsch. Audiences will feel many emotions as they're engulfed by a world of sound performed beautifully by the symphony. You can get tickets here.

