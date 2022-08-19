Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The stars of “Wedding Season”, talk about the making of the movie

The stars of the Netflix film “Wedding Season”, talk about the making of the movie and its significance
Posted at 1:48 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 13:52:00-04

The pressure of finding love in life for some is a very real thing. Wedding Season, streaming now on Netflix, is about two young successful millennials who are forced to fake date in order to keep their families happy, but discover that love is closer than they think. Stars of the movie Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma joined Inside South Florida to talk about the making of the movie.

“What I infused into my character is the fact that I too am a maverick,” says Sharda. “Someone that has always gone against the grain of what's expected of me as a South Asian woman, and that's not being facetious. I think that my character Asha is someone who has probably battled a lot in her life to get to where she is today and where we meet her.”

For Sharma, it’s his first experience playing in a romantic comedy.

“It feels great. I really didn't even think about the fact that it was my first rom-com but it is my first rom-com that's kind of crazy,” says Sharma. “It feels great man, I was part of something special, just making it. Having so many South Asians on set learning from them.”

The cast is predominantly South Asian and Sharda shares how important this movie is, at a time when representation is at the forefront of conversation in and out of Hollywood.

“I think as a film, this is unavoidable in what in the dialogue that we need to have right now around representation,” says Sharda. “I think South Asians have often been described or shown as this monolithic culture and I don't think a rom-com has ever come about with a full South Asian cast before in the US.”

You can watch Wedding Season on Netflix now.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors