The stars of “Wedding Season”, talk about the making of the movie

The pressure of finding love in life for some is a very real thing. Wedding Season, streaming now on Netflix, is about two young successful millennials who are forced to fake date in order to keep their families happy, but discover that love is closer than they think. Stars of the movie Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma joined Inside South Florida to talk about the making of the movie.

“What I infused into my character is the fact that I too am a maverick,” says Sharda. “Someone that has always gone against the grain of what's expected of me as a South Asian woman, and that's not being facetious. I think that my character Asha is someone who has probably battled a lot in her life to get to where she is today and where we meet her.”

For Sharma, it’s his first experience playing in a romantic comedy.

“It feels great. I really didn't even think about the fact that it was my first rom-com but it is my first rom-com that's kind of crazy,” says Sharma. “It feels great man, I was part of something special, just making it. Having so many South Asians on set learning from them.”

The cast is predominantly South Asian and Sharda shares how important this movie is, at a time when representation is at the forefront of conversation in and out of Hollywood.

“I think as a film, this is unavoidable in what in the dialogue that we need to have right now around representation,” says Sharda. “I think South Asians have often been described or shown as this monolithic culture and I don't think a rom-com has ever come about with a full South Asian cast before in the US.”

You can watch Wedding Season on Netflix now.