The statistics on men's health

June is Men's Health Month, and a good time to remind the men in your life to be proactive about their health. It's also easier said than done, but Aflac is here to help.

Recent studies have shown that men aren't as optimistic as women when it comes to their health, says Jeramy Tipton, Aflac Health Benefits Expert. While 90% of men in the survey said they live a healthy lifestyle, about half of them also noted they didn't go to the doctor within the last 12 months for an annual check-up.

Tipton says some of the reasons listed were men didn't have enough time, they think their ailments will heal themselves, and going to the doctors makes them feel emasculated.

"One of the big drivers on our side was education and awareness," he says, "Less than a third of individuals in the survey said they feel well-informed about various illnesses that commonly affect men."

The other piece of the puzzle? The high cost of medical care. On the other hand, it's the significant others and other women in their life that motivate men to go to the doctors and get proper care.

Financial help is also a motivator. Ten percent of the men in the survey said they would go for a check-up if they got paid cash benefits, which is something Aflac can help with.

To find out more on the survey or look at plans for yourself, you can head to Aflac.com/MensHealth