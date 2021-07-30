The Suicide Squad is back with new members and a huge bang

The Suicide Squad is the latest film to enter the DCEU.

The movie has Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, recruiting the most dangerous and some unknown supervillains to the island of Corto Maltese, and there they must go on a dangerous search and destroy mission.

Behind the director's chair is James Gunn, known for directing two Guardians of the Galaxy films in Marvel, it was clear he could be the only one to bring the d-grade supervillains from DC to life.

A lot of the inspiration for the movie was the 80s comic book run of writer John Ostrander and the movie the dirty dozen.

This film introduces us to new characters such as Bloodsport played by Idris Elba and Peacemaker played by WWE superstar John Cena. And fun fact, Cena never auditioned for the role.

Aside from Cena's douchey Captain America, we have our returning characters from 2016’s Suicide Squad. Joel Kinnaman is back as the somewhat leader of the group with Rick Flagg and Margot Robbie is reprising her role as Harley Quinn