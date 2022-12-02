The “Tetris Murders” premieres on Investigation Discovery this fall

Tetris’ Co-developer, Vladimir Pokhilko, and his family were slayed 24 years ago. Former Crime Scene Investigation Tech Investigator, Sandra Brown, joined Inside South Florida to share her hopes for the family and the community.

“When I went into the room where the father was lying on the floor, something did not square with me. Allegedly, he murdered his wife and son and killed himself,” says Brown. “It didn't appear to me that he killed himself. The blood was wrong. The knife blade was pointing the wrong direction.”

The medical examiner ruled the case a murder-suicide, but alternative theories have left this case unresolved for Brown.

“When we were working this case, I felt that little boy in that house. I said, ‘Peter, it's going to be okay, and we're going to figure this out.’ Who I hope finds peace in this is that family,” says Brown. “I hope that little boy finds peace because for 24 years people have thought his father killed him. I'm hoping that the community members say I didn't think he killed his family.”

The “Tetris Murders” premieres on Investigation Discovery on December 5 at 9pm.

