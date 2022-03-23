The Thermage FLX is here to give you skin like your favorite Hollywood stars

The Oscars are back, which means your favorite actors will showcase their best looks on the red carpet. Emmy award-winning TV personality Lilliana Vazquez and Dermatologist Doris Day joined us to share their Oscars style predictions and skin secrets for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Lilliana says we should be watching out for three trends on the carpet: color, custom couture, and daring cutouts. “We’re going to see skin in places we have never seen before,” says Vazquez. “I think that’s the takeaway – skin is in.”

How can you get your skin looking like the stars? Doris says treatments now can have little to no downtime. One example is the Thermage FLX, which uses radiofrequency energy that goes deep through the skin and is great any time of year. “It can give you firming of the skin because your skin is 70 to 80 percent collagen.” Says Dr. Day.

