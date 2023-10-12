The Thrill of NASCAR Returns to Homestead Miami Speedway

NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer, Pete Jung, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization is upholding their legacy and introducing the thrill of NASCAR to a younger generation ahead of NASCAR’s Cup Series 400 weekend starting October 21.

“The route to fandom is different than it was decades ago,” says Jung. “We have a mantra of you know, younger more diverse kinds of fans. And the past few years in particular we’ve really kind of delivered on that. And it’s a number of things. It’s having experiences that are kind of evolved, like the streets of Chicago back in July or racing in the LA Memorial Coliseum. Very different but NASCAR at its core. It’s attracting people that have never sampled or experienced NASCAR before.”

