Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The Ticket Clinic: Your Traffic Ticket Defense Firm

Posted at 5:47 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 17:47:25-05

Mark Gold, attorney and CEO of The Ticket Clinic, the nation's largest traffic ticket defense firm, recently appeared on Inside South Florida to shed light on the firm's operations, common legal challenges faced by drivers, and forthcoming changes in traffic laws.

Established in 1987, The Ticket Clinic specializes exclusively in traffic ticket and DUI defense. With an extensive network of over 30 offices spanning Florida, Georgia, and California, along with 300 affiliates nationwide, the firm boasts a remarkable track record of resolving over 10 million cases, solidifying its position as a leader in traffic law representation.

During the interview, Gold underscored several prevalent issues encountered by drivers, including license plate frames obstructing essential information, illegal tinting on windows, and faulty vehicle equipment. He stressed the critical importance of ensuring full compliance with legal requirements pertaining to all aspects of a vehicle to sidestep potential citations and associated complications.

In addressing recent legislative updates, Gold highlighted the adoption of cameras on school buses to capture violations such as passing a bus when its stop sign is extended. He emphasized the necessity of remaining abreast of evolving laws and regulations to evade potential fines and penalties.

For individuals in need of legal assistance regarding traffic tickets, The Ticket Clinic offers various communication channels, including their easily remembered toll-free number (1-800-Citation), email address (Info@TheTicketClinic.com), and a user-friendly texting option for ticket submissions (305305).

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com