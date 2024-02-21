The Ticket Clinic: Your Traffic Ticket Defense Firm

Mark Gold, attorney and CEO of The Ticket Clinic, the nation's largest traffic ticket defense firm, recently appeared on Inside South Florida to shed light on the firm's operations, common legal challenges faced by drivers, and forthcoming changes in traffic laws.

Established in 1987, The Ticket Clinic specializes exclusively in traffic ticket and DUI defense. With an extensive network of over 30 offices spanning Florida, Georgia, and California, along with 300 affiliates nationwide, the firm boasts a remarkable track record of resolving over 10 million cases, solidifying its position as a leader in traffic law representation.

During the interview, Gold underscored several prevalent issues encountered by drivers, including license plate frames obstructing essential information, illegal tinting on windows, and faulty vehicle equipment. He stressed the critical importance of ensuring full compliance with legal requirements pertaining to all aspects of a vehicle to sidestep potential citations and associated complications.

In addressing recent legislative updates, Gold highlighted the adoption of cameras on school buses to capture violations such as passing a bus when its stop sign is extended. He emphasized the necessity of remaining abreast of evolving laws and regulations to evade potential fines and penalties.

For individuals in need of legal assistance regarding traffic tickets, The Ticket Clinic offers various communication channels, including their easily remembered toll-free number (1-800-Citation), email address (Info@TheTicketClinic.com), and a user-friendly texting option for ticket submissions (305305).