The top 3 vacation spots getting booked for Summer

The travel bug is back. Americans are getting ready to travel in earnest this upcoming holiday weekend and over summer according to Skyscanner, with bookings increasing over one-third in the last two months. Stephanie Boyle, global travel expert for Skyscanner, has the top three vacation spots that South Floridians are looking to visit, and tips on how to get there.

New York, Madrid, and Bogota, are the top three places people are looking to travel to. International travel is widely popular, with Cancun also bring a hot spot for tourists.

Boyle says you can expect to see some great travel deals since airlines and travel companies are trying to get people out and about again. The first hack is to be flexible with your dates. Traveling in the middle of the week will guarantee you lower fares. You can set up price alerts on Skyscanner for different flights so you can book right when it hits your budget.

While you're planning your vacation and booking destinations, it can depend on your vaccination status. Some countries are ready to welcome back Americans if they're fully vaccinated, but if they're not, they may have to show a negative COVID test before boarding the plane.

Wherever you go this summer, we hope you enjoy it. Check out Skyscanner for tips and tricks to make your vacation the best one yet.