The top events happening at Miami Swim Week

Unlike New York Fashion Week, which is held every fall and spring, Miami has its Swim Week which is held every summer. Last year, the event took a hiatus due to the pandemic, but this year it returns with events all around the city and is bigger and better than ever.

First up stop by the beach-inspired Luli Fama show on July 10 at Collins Park. You can see stunning resort wear inspired by the parties in Mykonos, Greece. There will be bold colors and patterns, along with softer pastels, honoring Mediterranean lifestyles.

Up next is the internationally recognized resort-style brand, Hale Bob. This show is on July 11 at Faena Forum featuring the 70's inspired retro collection. Vibrant colored, flowing dresses with whimsical prints will be showcased, taking guests back to one of the greatest decades of fashion.

For tickets or to see the full lineup, head to miamiswimweek.net