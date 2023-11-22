The Top Holiday Gift Guide for Kids

The Toys Industry’s Premier Player, Elizabeth Werner, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how to avoid the hectic holiday hassle by sharing the trendiest and most sought-after toys on top of every child’s wish list.

“Let's jump right in with our Coolmaker Pop Style Bracelet Maker, a certain popstar out there has made bracelets very popular again bring them trade them at her concerts,” says Werner. “Well, this is the easiest way to do it. No knots, no cutting, no glass, we put the elastics around the outside of this, put the beads on, it comes with 170, push it down and the bracelet pops off easy as that. You can make 10 of them, you make them, you swap them, or you can change them up, take the beads off and start over again. Kids are going to love it.” For more information, visit Coolmaker.com

For the imaginative inventors in your life, the Monster Jam ThunderROARus Drop play sets are a must have toy to nestle under the Christmas tree.

“When it comes to play sets the Monster Jam ThunderROARus Drop, this is amazing,” says Werner. “So, my son's all about the trucks and the tracks, well this one, there's a track that goes six feet up on the wall, you're going to use some three M to attach it so no damage to the wall, crank your favorite Monster Jam truck to the top, and watch it go down that ramp and out that Dino mouth.” For more information, visit SpinMaster.com

When it comes to kids, their love for toys inspired by their favorite movies knows no bounds. That's why the Paw Patrol Mighty Movie Aircraft Carrier makes for the perfect gift.

“This is the Paw Patrol the Mighty Movie Aircraft Carrier,” says Werner. “Look at this, two feet long, we push down on that command center it pops open to transform into rescue mode, their car launchers, lots of fun things. And of course, it comes with Chase and his car, but you can collect all of his buddies as well.” For more information, visit PawPatrol.com

And finally, Hatchimals are some of the best nurturing toys for kids, designed to make learning fun and enhance children's development.

“Look how cute this nursery is, lots of accessories, but check it out, this is how we are going to actually hatch these cute little characters,” says Werner. “We pour some water down into the rainbow, it goes into that cute little cloud folder in and then what's happening, they pop right out just like a real egg. Then the kids can play with them, nurture them, love them.” For more information, visit Hatchimals.com

For more information, visit WernerInfo.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Spinmaster.