Inside South Florida

The Tower 2: Death Message returns for season two on Britbox

Posted at 9:18 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 21:18:12-04

Inside South Florida had the Stars of the gripping crime drama, "The Tower 2: Death Message," Tahira Sharif and Jimmy Akingbola, on to discuss the show's return for a second season and give us a taste of the thrilling drama that's in store.

“It's a British police drama. It follows my character and Jimmy's character in London,” says Sharif. “It starts with two people who have fallen off a 25-story tower. The whole series revolves around trying to find out what happened. We pick up in season two with the fallout of that particular event, and there are new cases to investigate.”

Watch “The Tower 2: Death Message” on May 16th on Britbox.

For more information, visit BritBox.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PremiereTV.

