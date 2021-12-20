The trendiest gifts you for under the tree

Christmas is so close we can feel it. We’ve brought in trend expert, Justine Santaniello, to share some of her gifts and entertaining must-haves.

First up is Noggin, Nickelodeon’s Interactive Learning Service. You can head to Noggin.com to introduce your little one to a fun world of learning. They'll have fun with their favorite characters and with you while engaging in co-play.

For older kids, check out the Beyblade Burst Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set. This toy has everything needed for a battle to help kids develop strategic thinking skills and have fun while doing it.

Keep your kids entertained with the Echo Show 5 Kids. It's an Alexa-enabled smart display specifically for kids. They can ask Alexa to play their favorite shows, for help with homework, and to make video calls to approved contacts.

For your holiday entertaining, add a new flavor to the mix using Lee Kum Kee Hoisin Sauce. You can enjoy authentic Asian-inspired flavors from home using these great sauces. Or try the HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce, which is made with real avocados. It has a smooth and creamy texture and comes in medium and mild.

