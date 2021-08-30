Watch
The truth behind diets

Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 14:16:47-04

We've all tried diets. Whether it was a trendy fad diet or something that's been well researched, it's hard to make drastic changes to your daily routine and stick with them. That's why fitness expert Heather Frey says diet sucks.

Frey says diets are just a temporary fix. As soon as you stop the diet, you'll gain back any weight you lose. Several diets are not sustainable either, she says.

Diets work at first, that's why people keep using them. It's easy to do it for 2 or 3 weeks, but how long can someone last on a restricted eating plan? This is why 90% of diets fail in the long run.

To lose weight and keep it off, she recommends eating clean, healthy food, and exercising. There isn't a magical drink or pill that'll melt away the weight, it's hard work.

