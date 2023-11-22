The Ultimate Black Friday Home Gift Wish List

Home Improvement Expert, Kathryn Emery, joined Inside South Florida to share cutting edge home improvement products featuring exclusive Black Friday deals, kicking off with the Geneverse HomePower One Pro solar generator.

“Now at most BJs Wholesale Club stores is one of my absolute favorite, the Geneverse HomePower One Pro solar generator with too many solar panels,” says Emery. “You are going to get this right now only until Monday Black Friday deal for $1,199. Guess what, the generator alone regularly is $1,299. So, this is an amazing deal.” Available with Black Friday deal at BJ’S Wholesome Club.

Designed to make everything you do easier, the Mule 5-in-1 Mobile Workshop is the ultimate project cart for DIYers and professionals.

They've thought of everything you need right in one place,” says Emery. “So, you've got this three-speed adjustable fan. You've got a built in LED light, you've got a power strip with a 10-foot cord so you can plug things into it. It can cart around up to 200 pounds. It's got eight-inch rubber wheel so they're never going to go flat. They've just thought of everything on this mobile work cart, so smart.” For more information, visit MuleProducts.com

Another Mule Product that is a must have is the Mule Garage Fan, a powerfully designed tool made to keep any space cool.

“And also think about the garage,” says Emery. “You always want to utilize that as an extra space but sometimes it can get hot out there. So, this is their eight-inch Garage Fan, adjustable three speeds, ceiling mounts, I love that it's easy to install, no hard wiring, 360 degree swivel.” For more information, visit MuleProducts.com

Rethink the way you water with the Root Quencher, a deep root watering tool made to conserve water, save money, and promote plant health.

“This is a subterranean watering device so your gardening friends can actually water their trees and roots directly at the roots,” says Emery. “Trees and plants are going to live healthier, longer life.” For more information, visit RootQuencher.com

Anyone who enjoys working with their hands will appreciate a Tool Carry Case, a handcrafted full grain leather built to last.

“For the professional or hobbyist in your life,” says Emery. “Give them a full grain high quality leather carrying case for all their tools.” For more information, visit 1791EDC.com

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Be The Best Home.