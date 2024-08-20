The Ultimate Home Upgrade: Why Solar Plus Battery Backup is the Future of Energy Independence

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Sunrun. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As homeowners continue to seek ways to improve the safety, security, and sustainability of their homes, solar energy combined with battery backup is emerging as the ultimate home upgrade. Drew Scott, from HGTV’s Property Brothers, recently joined Inside South Florida to share why he believes this combination is a game-changer for modern households.

Drew emphasized that while solar energy is an excellent step toward clean, renewable energy, it’s the addition of battery backup that truly transforms how a home operates. "Switching to solar was important," Drew explained, "but by itself, it doesn't do what you need. Having that battery backup is crucial, especially during blackouts or peak energy periods."

Battery backups store the energy generated by solar panels during the day, allowing homeowners to use it when they need it most—whether it's at night or during power outages. For Drew, who has fully decarbonized his home by eliminating gas, this combination ensures his home remains safe and functional, even during emergencies.

Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun, highlighted the growing demand for solar and battery solutions. Sunrun, which has helped nearly a million customers embrace clean energy, sees this as just the beginning. "This is a customer-led revolution to a much more innovative way to power your home and life," Mary said.

The shift to solar energy with battery backup isn't just about individual households; it's also about community resilience. Mary shared stories of customers who, during hurricanes and other climatic events, were able to not only keep their homes powered but also help neighbors who were less fortunate. "It’s really powerful to see how this technology supports entire communities during tough times," she added.

Drew also discussed his hands-on experience with installing solar panels and battery backup in his home. He praised Sunrun for making the process straightforward and hassle-free. "They handled everything from permitting to design and installation, so I didn’t have to worry about a thing," Drew said. He also appreciated that Sunrun would be there to support him in the future, unlike a previous experience with another company that went out of business before completing his solar installation.

Mary stressed that now is the perfect time to consider making the switch to solar energy with battery backup. To encourage homeowners to act quickly, Sunrun is offering a special promotion—six months free for those who sign up before the end of the month. Homeowners can visit Sunrun’s website or call their dedicated hotline to learn more about the benefits and start the process.

For Drew Scott, embracing solar energy with battery backup has been a transformative experience, providing peace of mind and ensuring that his home is safe, sustainable, and energy-efficient. With companies like Sunrun making it easier than ever to make the switch, there’s never been a better time for homeowners to consider this powerful upgrade. As Drew put it, "There’s no reason not to go solar with battery backup—they’ve solved all the challenges."

For more information on how to upgrade your home with solar and battery backup, visit sunrun.com or call 1-888-GO-SOLAR today.