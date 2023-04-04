Watch Now
The upside to medical tourism

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 18:30:28-04

The Director of AvantBlue Medical Systems and Board-Certified Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Gregory Crichlow, joined Inside South Florida to weigh in on traveling aboard for medical procedures.

“Oftentimes, you can have a procedure done, which may not necessarily be available in your country. Another important one is that you may be able to have the procedure done quicker,” says Crichlow. “People recognize that you can have a doctor who's just as trained and qualified, and you can have the same standard of delivery of care.”

For more information, visit AvantBlueMedical.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by HK Foundation.

