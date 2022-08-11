The VIP Mastermind 2022 is coming to Miami with Motivational Guest Speaker, Chris Groves

On August 26th, Motivational Speaker and CEO of Groves Capital, Chris Groves, is one of the guest speakers at the VIP Mastermind 2022 event. Groves joined Inside South Florida to share how he uses what motivates him to help others become successful.

One of the businesses that Groves has created as a serial entrepreneur has been a mortgage company.

“We got into the mortgage business about six years ago. I watched my wife having issues in the mortgage industry and we created a new solution for her,” says Groves. “In the span of the last three and a half years, we've grown to over 600 loan officers in 25 states.”

Groves believes that anyone can achieve their goals if they put in the work.

“The only reason I'm at where I'm at in life is from hard work, grinding and being a person of my word, and just going above and beyond every day,” says Groves. “My goal is to help other people achieve success.”

For more information, visit GrovesCapital.com, VIPMastermind2022.com, and BlendedFestival.com

