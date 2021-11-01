Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The WEG Short Film Lab offers learning opportunities for underserved communities

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:33 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 16:33:43-04

Filmmakers, the After School Film Institute, and the White Elephant Group are partnering to produce the WEG Short Film Lab. A place where you can go to grow and incubate film and media in this community arts program servicing emerging and established filmmakers and underserved communities

Artist director of ASFI, Ronald Baez, says the program is built inside of another program called Building Careers and Building Communities. They believe no one builds a career alone, so they offer these resources to underserved communities and are able to discover hidden gems.

Anyone who is working in Miami-Dade, Broward, or Monroe counties and over the age of 18 can apply here. In order to be considered, the film had to have been made in Miami-Dade county, and entrants must have made at least one film before hand.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors