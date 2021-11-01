The WEG Short Film Lab offers learning opportunities for underserved communities

Filmmakers, the After School Film Institute, and the White Elephant Group are partnering to produce the WEG Short Film Lab. A place where you can go to grow and incubate film and media in this community arts program servicing emerging and established filmmakers and underserved communities

Artist director of ASFI, Ronald Baez, says the program is built inside of another program called Building Careers and Building Communities. They believe no one builds a career alone, so they offer these resources to underserved communities and are able to discover hidden gems.

Anyone who is working in Miami-Dade, Broward, or Monroe counties and over the age of 18 can apply here. In order to be considered, the film had to have been made in Miami-Dade county, and entrants must have made at least one film before hand.

