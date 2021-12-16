The Wharf is holding their second annual toy drive

With the holidays right around the corner, many of us are looking for ways to give back. The famous SoFlo hangout spot, The Wharf, is having its second annual toy drive, so you can help while having fun.

The popular hangout is collaborating with various charities around South Florida, like the Kristi House Children's Advocacy Center, No More Tears, and Boys and Girls Club, to help kids in need. You can bring a toy to donate any of the events to benefit these charities, or make a monetary donation, and you'll get a drink ticket!

You can see the schedule for the rest of these special events here for the Miami location, and here for the Fort Lauderdale location.