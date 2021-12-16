Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The Wharf is holding their second annual toy drive

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:29 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 19:29:06-05

With the holidays right around the corner, many of us are looking for ways to give back. The famous SoFlo hangout spot, The Wharf, is having its second annual toy drive, so you can help while having fun.

The popular hangout is collaborating with various charities around South Florida, like the Kristi House Children's Advocacy Center, No More Tears, and Boys and Girls Club, to help kids in need. You can bring a toy to donate any of the events to benefit these charities, or make a monetary donation, and you'll get a drink ticket!

You can see the schedule for the rest of these special events here for the Miami location, and here for the Fort Lauderdale location.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors