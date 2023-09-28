Watch Now
The winning credit card game

Posted at 12:11 PM, Sep 28, 2023
The Points Guy’s Managing Editor, Clint Henderson, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can use credit cards to leverage your finances.

“If you're new to the game, start with a cashback credit card that gives you a signup bonus of two to $300, and that can help alleviate some of your bills when it comes to paying for gas or groceries,” says Henderson. “If you're more advanced, be one of the 30 million other Americans who have a co-branded airline credit card, in which you get a big signup bonus to help with your family vacation. Credit cards can be a big tool in the family toolbox.” 

For more information, visit HandsOffMyRewards.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Lyons PR.

