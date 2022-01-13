Watch
The world's largest collector car auction is happening now in Kissimmee

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 15:16:10-05

Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector car auction, is back! Host Scott Hoke and commentator John Kraman are ready for another year of the auction, and spoke with us about what to expect.

MotorTrend is providing 24 hour coverage so fans can see as many cars as possible. Audiences will get to see more than 1,200 of the 3,500-plus coveted collectible cars hitting the auction block. Make sure you see the 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo.

Hoke says there are multiples of certain cars and every major manufacturer is represented. There are over 400 Corvettes alone, some are expected to go for more than $1 million!

As a lifelong car fanatic Kraman says getting to call the action on the cars is an indescribable feeling. This is the 15 year he and Hoke will work together for the auction and each year the anticipation, thrill, and satisfaction that comes from it is unparalleled.

Watch the Mecum Auction on MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV through January 15 from noon to 6 pm.

