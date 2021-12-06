There is more equity than ever in your used car

Those looking for a new car are feeling the sticker shock at the dealership. For both new and used cars, prices are skyrocketing, and there's a shortage in new inventory. Is the end in sight?

Craig Zinn, dealer principal at Craig Zinn Automotive Group, says while there are cars for people to buy, but there's no new inventory. He says the cars people are driving now are worth more than ever. No one is upside down on car payments anymore, and selling your vehicle for a new one could earn you major bucks.

While new cars aren't being manufactured as quickly as they have been in the past, the ones that are rolling out are getting sold before they even make it to the lot. Those trading in their cars are getting more money than they've ever got before, allowing them to buy the car of their dreams.

